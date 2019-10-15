CAPE TOWN – An unbeaten half-century by captain Pite van Biljon led a solid reply by the VKB Knights as they reached the halfway stage of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins with still plenty to do in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
The right-hander was on 85 not out from 151 balls (12 fours) with the hosts reaching stumps at the Mangaung Oval on 191 for three – still trailing by 179.
This after the visitors were earlier dismissed for 370 in their first innings, overnight batsman Khaya Zondo failing to add to his overnight 63 (140 balls, 6 fours, 1 six).
The Dolphins had resumed day two on 333 for seven, but they lost their skipper to the seventh ball of the morning to Mbulelo Budaza (1/64).
Daryn Dupavillon (13) and Smangaliso Nhlebela (18) were the other two men to depart as the men from KwaZulu-Natal were dismissed in 108.3 overs.