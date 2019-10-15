Half-century by captain Pite van Biljon carries Knights hopes at halfway









VKB Knights skipper Pite van Biljon scored an unbeaten half-century on Tuesday. Photo: @KnightsCricket on twitter CAPE TOWN – An unbeaten half-century by captain Pite van Biljon led a solid reply by the VKB Knights as they reached the halfway stage of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins with still plenty to do in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. The right-hander was on 85 not out from 151 balls (12 fours) with the hosts reaching stumps at the Mangaung Oval on 191 for three – still trailing by 179. This after the visitors were earlier dismissed for 370 in their first innings, overnight batsman Khaya Zondo failing to add to his overnight 63 (140 balls, 6 fours, 1 six). The Dolphins had resumed day two on 333 for seven, but they lost their skipper to the seventh ball of the morning to Mbulelo Budaza (1/64). Daryn Dupavillon (13) and Smangaliso Nhlebela (18) were the other two men to depart as the men from KwaZulu-Natal were dismissed in 108.3 overs.

Gerald Coetzee finished as the pick of the bowlers with four for 61, while Corne Dry netted three for 75.

The Knights were dealt two big blows early on when first opener Raynard van Tonder was forced to retire hurt and then Keegan Petersen (11) was sent on his way by Dupavillon (2/37).

But Grant Mokoena (47) added 67 for the second wicket alongside the skipper, before another handy partnership of 61 followed for the third wicket between Van Biljon and Patrick Kruger (24).

The captain lost both players that supported him so well by the end, but the home side were at least comforted by the return of Van Tonder to the middle – the youngster unbeaten on 10 alongside him.

Sport Reporter