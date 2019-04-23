Hashim Amla missed the washed-out fixture against the Knights in Bloemfontein on Monday to be at the bedside of his ill father. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Hashim Amla will return to the Cape Cobras squad for Wednesday evening’s T20 Challenge clash against the Titans at Boland Park. Amla missed the washed-out fixture against the Knights in Bloemfontein on Monday, after returning to be at the bedside of his gravely ill father.

The fixture at the picturesque winelands venue could also see the return of Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for the Titans.

Ngidi picked up a side strain in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands last month, and he was subsequently ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was meant to play for the Chennai Super Kings.

Both Amla and Ngidi are in the 15-man Proteas squad that will participate in the ICC World Cup next month.

The Cobras are joint top of the T20 Challenge log on 19 points with the Lions.

The Titans, meanwhile, are fourth on 15 points, but have had three of their matches completely washed out.

Cape Cobras Squad

Rory Kleinveldt (captain), Ferisco Adams, Hashim Amla, David Bedingham, Tladi Bokako, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Paterson, Vernon Philander, Nkululeko Serame, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne.





