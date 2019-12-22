Eldred Hawken of the Lions bowls during their 4-Day Franchise Series cricket match against the Titans at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Photo: BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Eldred Hawken and Bjorn Fortuin claimed two final-day wickets each as the log-leading Lions wrapped up a 4-Day Domestic Series derby victory against the Titans in Johannesburg on Sunday. The former completed a dream debut for the defending champions by finishing with three for 73 – and eight for 112 in the match – and the latter bagged two for 51 to help bundle out the visitors for 306, sealing a 161-run victory.

The result took the home side to 90.1 points at the summit, a substantial 10-point lead over the Warriors heading into the festive break.

The Titans had begun day four staring down the barrel on 146 for four chasing a massive 468, but Heinrich Klaasen (57 off 113 balls, 5 fours) and Tony de Zorzi (34) initially gave them hope with their fifth-wicket stand that yielded 71.

Hawken then landed the breakthrough by removing the Proteas wicketkeeper, before De Zorzi followed on the same score of 216.