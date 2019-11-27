CAPE TOWN – The Durban Heat will be eying their match against the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands on Thursday as a chance to start building some vital momentum as they head into the second half of the Mzansi Super League group phase.
The Heat have gone down in both of their completed games so far in the competition and both games have been decided by very small margins. The first game against the Blitz saw the Cape Town side win by 10 runs and then the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants beat the Heat in the final over.
Heat captain Dane Vilas is hoping that his side can use this stretch of five games in just under two weeks to generate enough momentum to get them into the play-offs.
“It has been disappointing as to how the competition has gone with a game here, a rained off game there, so we are just really excited to build some momentum,” Vilas said.
“Obviously we have to just take it one game at a time starting with this game against the Blitz and then a flight back to Durban for a nice game on Saturday afternoon back at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.