PAARL - Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis likened star man Henry Davids to a good bottle of red wine after he tore into the Tshwane Spartans attack in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) final on Monday to help them win the second edition of the competition at Boland Park.
The 39-year-old clobbered the quickest half-century of the campaign in the deciding match of 2019 as the hosts won by eight wickets, fittingly in the Cape Winelands.
Chasing a modest target – kept to 148 thanks to outstanding bowling by Tabraiz Shamsi (2/29) and Isuru Udana (2/24) – veteran Davids blew away the bowling with 77 off 44 balls (eight fours, four sixes), including a 22-ball 50, as the Rocks won with more than five overs to spare.
“Henry is like a good bottle of red wine; he just gets better the later the tournament goes and with age,” Du Plessis said. “I was very proud of his performance tonight.
“And once again it was a different guy standing up and putting in a good performance, which has been the case pretty much in every game this season. It’s an unbelievable team performance.”