JOHANNESBURG – Chris Gayle launched an astonishing attack on the Jozi Stars, saying the franchise and players needed to take a look at themselves after they suffered their sixth straight defeat in the Mzansi Super League on Sunday.
The defending champions suffered a horrible meltdown after Gayle had given them the perfect start in pursuit of the Tshwane Spartans’ target of 156. Gayle scored 54 off 27 balls, but the rest of the Stars’ batting order fell apart as they lost eight wickets for 22 runs in 35 balls at a stunned ‘Bullring.’ They were bowled out for 135 in the penultimate over, suffering a 20-run defeat.
“We got 60 runs in the power play and then all hell broke loose after that,” said Gayle, who played his last match in this year’s MSL and possibly his last match in South Africa.
“I don’t know exactly what transpired. This is not the kind of cricket this franchise is known to play, I don’t know what the thought processes were. It was bad to watch. Everyone will be hurt. I am hurt.”
Gayle said he wasn’t meant to play in this year’s MSL, but ultimately chose to do so because he enjoyed the spirit in the Stars camp last year. This year however it has been the exact opposite and Gayle said he was tired of always blamed when things go wrong.