Jozi Stars has signed Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik for Mzansi Super League Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Reigning Mzansi Super League champions, the Jozi Stars, have confirmed another cracker signing in the talented Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik as their latest signing. Shoaib will take over from West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle who will exit the Jozi Stars after their sixth game.

Shoaib is a batting allrounder, though he started his career as an off-break bowler.

"He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 history behind Gayle, McCullum and Pollard, and is a good T20 spinner as well,” said Jono Leaf-Wright: Central Gauteng Lions CEO.