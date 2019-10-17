JOHANNESBURG – Reigning Mzansi Super League champions, the Jozi Stars, have confirmed another cracker signing in the talented Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik as their latest signing.
Shoaib will take over from West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle who will exit the Jozi Stars after their sixth game.
Shoaib is a batting allrounder, though he started his career as an off-break bowler.
"He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 history behind Gayle, McCullum and Pollard, and is a good T20 spinner as well,” said Jono Leaf-Wright: Central Gauteng Lions CEO.
🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨@msljozistars have signed @TheRealPCB International @realshoaibmalik for our @MSL_T20 campaign.— Jozi Stars (@msljozistars) October 17, 2019
Click link for more information 👀👇https://t.co/suPixKTZgq pic.twitter.com/z3HjqZYWDN