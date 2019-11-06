CAPE TOWN – “I just landed and he got sacked,” said a despairing Liam Livingstone.
The Cape Town Blitz’s latest recruit for this season’s MSL 2.0 is a staunch Blackburn Rovers supporter. And in turn, of course, a big fan of Benni McCarthy, the now former Cape Town City football manager, who scored 52 goals during his time at Ewood Park.
“I thought I could hopefully catch a couple of games while I’m here. But we’ll see now.”
Livingstone, 26, is not in Cape Town to watch football, but to add impetus to the Blitz's batting unit. The Lancastrian replaces fellow Englishman David Malan, and Blitz coach Ashwell Prince will certainly be expecting a lot from his former teammate.
Prince, who is a legendary figure at Lancashire County Cricket Club, played a big part in Livingstone’s development while the youngster was coming through the ranks at Old Trafford. They even won the highly-competitive Natwest T20 Blast together in 2015.