OUDTSHOORN – George Linde continued to impress for the Cape Cobras after a fine all-round showing guided them to a comfortable 21-run Momentum One-Day Cup win over the Highveld Lions in Oudtshoorn on Sunday. The slow left-armer was promoted to bat at four at the Recreation Ground and struck an excellent 57 off 55 balls (five fours, one six), before grabbing 3/39 in 10 excellent overs as 298/5 played 277 all out.

Dwaine Pretorius launched a valiant late bid to chase down the target for the visitors with 75 off 42 balls but was dismissed with 12 balls remaining and 35 runs still required.

For the hosts, Zubayr Hamza also impressed by top-scoring with an unbeaten 88 (97 balls, six fours), helping them make it two wins from four so far this campaign.

In fact, the Cobras were strong with the bat all-round after winning the toss and batting. The Malan brothers, Janneman and Pieter, struck 44 and 46 respectively in an 82-run opening stand, and after both had fallen by the time 112 were on the board, Linde and Hamza added 85 for the third wicket.

Jason Smith then added the finishing touches with 35 not out off 27 balls that allowed the home side to set 299. Nono Pongolo ended as the pick of the travelling bowlers with 2/34.

The Lions lost Ryan Rickelton (6) with only 11 on the board and were left chasing the game from there onwards.

There were starts for Reeza Hendricks (37), Kagiso Rapulana (46), Rassie van der Dussen (37) and Nicky van den Bergh (23), but all three were out - three to Linde's spin - with more than 100 still needed.

And, when Bjorn Fortuin was run-out for one, it looked like the end was near.

But the Pretorius assault raised hope, until he became one of three wickets that were taken by Dane Paterson (3/58).

In the end, it was not enough, though, with the Lions all out in 49.4 overs and left winless after four games of the campaign.

