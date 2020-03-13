Lions maul Dolphins to secure second spot in Momentum Cup

POTCHEFSTROOM – The Imperial Lions gave themselves a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the semi-finals of the Momentum One-Day Cup (MODC) with a comfortable win against the table-topping KZN Dolphins in Potchefstroom on Friday night. Although the outcome had no bearing on the top two positions on the log - other than ensuring the Lions finished second - the home-team had struggled in the last couple of weeks particularly with the bat. In that regard, they would have been delighted to chase down a fairly hefty target set by the Dolphins for whom opener Grant Roelofson top-scored once again. Roelofson was primarily responsible for the Dolphins getting off to a good start, despite the temporary loss of Sarel Erwee initially after he went off injured. Erwee would return later and completed his second half-century of the competition. Roelofson top scored with 71, hitting eight fours and two sixes, in the process extended his lead as the top run-scorer in the competition this year. #MODC | Victory 🏏



The Imperial Lions claim a 4 wicket victory over the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and secure a home semi-final 🔥



🏏 D Hendricks 66

⚾️ A Myoli 4-49 #LIOvDOL#MODC pic.twitter.com/sJgH9PtHif — Imperial Lions (@LionsCricketSA) March 13, 2020

The Dolphins suffered a middle-order collapse, losing three wickets for 10 runs in five overs, with Aya Myoli the destroyer in chief, as he picked up 4/49.

The Lions’ chase was built around a typically gritty innings from Dominic Hendricks, who scored 66 off 82, hitting only four fours in the process, but running hard between the wickets.

The key moment in the Lions innings came in the 33rd over, when Daryn Dupavillon, was removed from the attack after bowling two consecutive ‘beamers,’ meaning he couldn’t bowl his last two overs, something that hurt the Dolphins in the latter stages of the innings

A sixth wicket partnership of 54 between Hendricks and Delano Potgieter (37*) sealed the game.

They will await outcome of the remaining two round-robin matches on Saturday – when the Warriors host the Cape Cobras in East London - and Sunday’s winner-take-all encounter at Centurion between the Titans and the Knights to find out who they will play in the semis next week.

Scores:

HollywoodBets Dolphins 262/9

Imperial Lions 263/6

Lions won by 4 wickets

IOL Sport

