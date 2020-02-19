CAPE TOWN - Proteas Test spinner Keshav Maharaj produced a superb all-round performance to propel the Dolphins to a crucial 26-run victory over the Cape Cobras in the Momentum One-Day Cup. The Dolphins had earlier won the toss and elected to bat on slowish surface and soon found the going tough on another sunlit day in Cape Town. The visitors slumped to 101/7 with the Cobras maintaining the pressure through a disciplined bowling effort.

But Maharaj was not prepared to go down without a fight and worked his way towards an undefeated 50 off 77 balls. Maharaj's 66-run partnership with Prenelan Subrayen (28 off 42 balls) ensured the Dolphins posted at least a competitive 183/8 off their allotted 50 overs.

Zubayr Hamza of the Cobras runs out Vaughn van Jaarsveld of the Dolphins. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

This soon proved to over enough as Maharaj spun a web around the Cobras batsmen. The left-arm spinner ripped the heart out of the home team's batting line-up by claiming both openers Pieter (14) and Janneman Malan (23), youngster Jackson Bird (3) and the crucial wicket of Kyle Verreynne (25) to finish with the brilliant figures of 4/24.

In fact, the only mistake Maharaj made all night was to haul himself out of the attack after delivering seven overs. His figures were 3/19 at that stage and the Cobras were reeling at 60/4.

It allowed the Cobras to stage some sort of fightback through Verreynne and Aviwe Mgijima. The pair added 58 runs for the sixth wicket to give the home team a glimmer of hope, but Maharaj's return saw to Verreynne's demise.