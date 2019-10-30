CAPE TOWN – A maiden franchise century by new Standard Bank Proteas spinner George Linde helped World Sports Betting Cape Cobras deliver a powerful response on the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old, who made his debut against India in Ranchi earlier this month, scored an impressive 122 (204 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) as the hosts replied to the visitors’ first-innings 350 with 379 at Newlands.
That gave them a 29-run lead, which by the close had been turned into a three-run lead. But that did come at a cost, though, thanks to a double strike by returning captain Dane Piedt (2/8) after he dismissed both openers to leave the Eastern Cape side on 32 for two.
Both sides now face hard work to try and generate a result on the final day of the round four fixture on Thursday.
However, whatever happens home coach Ashwell Prince is likely to be satisfied, especially after his side batted so well to recover from 73 for four to eventually bat for more than 140 overs.