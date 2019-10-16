CAPE TOWN – Pite van Biljon recorded the first double century of the 2019/20 season to help the VKB Knights dominate the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
The home captain struck a career-best 218 (347 balls, 23 fours, 3 sixes) and shared in a record 291-run fourth-wicket partnership with Raynard van Tonder, who also posted his best franchise score of 165 (300 balls, 15 fours), as the hosts declared on 519 for eight at the Mangaung Oval.
That gave them a lead of 149 and by stumps they had turned up the heat even further on the visitors by reducing them to 13 for one after Corne Dry (1/1) dismissed Vaughn van Jaarsveld for seven.
But day two was all about the Van Biljon-Van Tonder stand, with the pair dominating proceedings in the Free State.
They came together on the second evening when the latter returned to bat after retiring hurt early in his innings, and never looked back.