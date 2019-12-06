CAPE TOWN - Former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince is hoping the public’s focus can return to the players out in the middle fairly soon.
Cricket is engulfed in a national crisis with its embattled ruling body, Cricket South Africa, limping from one disaster to the next almost daily.
Legal cases are mounting against CSA, with the South African Cricketers Association at the forefront of the challenges, while its beleaguered chief executive Thabang Moroe is facing criticism from stakeholders, including sponsors and fellow board members.
“For me the focus should be on the quality of cricket. It is important for our country that the standard remains high,” Prince, who is coaching the Cape Town Blitz in the on-going Mzansi Super League, said.
But surely the off-field dramas are affecting the players?