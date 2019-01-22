Sinethemba Qeshile scored his seventh half-century in 10 games for the Warriors. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – Thomas Kaber grabbed three wickets to help the Warriors seize the advantage after two days of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Dolphins in East London on Tuesday. There was also another telling display by young Sinethemba Qeshile with the bat, after his brisk half-century earlier in the day allowed the hosts to declare their first innings on 436/7 at Buffalo Park.

Spinner Kaber grabbed 3/94 as the visitors replied with 269/7 – still trailing by a massive 167.

Top-scorers for the Dolphins were Marques Ackerman with 84 (129 balls, 14x4) and Sarel Erwee with 66 (98 balls, 7x4, 1x6).

However, they were both gone by the close as the Eastern Cape franchise pressed on in search of a vital win that could bring them right back into the title race.

They had started the day on 325/5, with two young men in Qeshile and Matthew Breetzke together.

The latter completed his maiden four-day 50, before falling not long after the start for a solid 58 (112 balls, 9x4).

Teenager Qeshile then added 92 for the seventh wicket with Sisanda Magala (26 not out), before he was last man out for an impressive 75 off 87 balls (11x4).

It was his seventh half-century in 10 games now for the Warriors, with his dismissal prompting the declaration.

Glenton Stuurman (2/29) dismissed Michael Erlank (8) early in the Dolphins’ innings, with Erwee and Ackerman putting together 120 for the second wicket to get their side back on track.

However, Kaber ripped through the middle-order, before late wickets by Basheer Walters (1/51) and Jon-Jon Smuts (1/32) completed a perfect day for the hosts.

STUMPS DAY 2 - @DolphinsCricket 269/7. Trail @WarriorsCrickEC by 167 runs on the 1st innings with 3 wickets in hand. Kaber on debut for 3 for 94 so far for @WarriorsCrickEC #4DaySeries #WARvDOL — The Warriors (@WarriorsCrickEC) January 22, 2019

Cricket South Africa