JOHANNESBURG – It would seem the Gods - with some help from the Tshwane Metro - aren’t too keen on MSL 2.0
The Mzansi Super League badly needs a good game or a star player - in this case AB de Villiers - to get people talking about it and to distract, even a little bit, from the mess that is Cricket South Africa. Just shy of a week into the competition, there’s been rain, one-sided matches and with the exception of Paarl, drab atmospheres at grounds.
A decent crowd came through the gates here on Wednesday, but they only got 7.1 overs of action, in which the home team was dominated.
The Giants had won the toss and Jon-Jon Smuts opted to chase, as every captain does on the Highveld. What Smuts and his team would not have anticipated was the generosity of the Spartans batsmen.
Theunis de Bruyn hit a ball from Chris Morris straight up in the air, his opening partner Vaughn van Jaarsveld, was lazy in backing up at the non-striker’s end and was run out and the home team’s captain, Heinrich Klaasen, chipped a ball from Junior Dala straight to square leg.