PAARL – The Paarl Rocks booked themselves a home Mzansi Super League final with a thrilling victory over the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Boland Park.
The - run defeat was particularly galling for the visitors as they too were seeking the opportunity to host the MSL final. Instead the Giants have to console themselves with a home playoff next Friday at St George's Park.
But for the Purple Army it was a joyous occassion. They have come out in their numbers all competition, and were packed in again on Sunday morning. There's little doubt the "Sold Out" signs will be posted all around Boland Park next Monday.
The victory certainly was earned with both batsmen and bowlers putting in a solid shift after the Rocks posted 168/5 in their allotted 20 overs.
Although the openers Cameron Delport (39 off 22 balls) and Henry Davids (31 off 27 balls) posted a rapid 56 in just 5.4 overs, the wheels came off once Imran Tahir was introduced into the attack for the Giants.