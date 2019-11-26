PORT ELIZABETH – Port Elizabeth-born Dutch-South African batsman, Ryan ten Doeschate has been drafted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants as the replacement for Farhaan Behardien, for the rest of the 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) competition.
Behardien was ruled out of the tournament following an injury, after having played two games for the Giants.
Ten Doeschate has represented the Netherlands national team at both One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) level and was instrumental in helping his team quality for the T20 World Cup this year.
The Giants are currently log leaders and are looking to retain their position with the addition of Ten Doeschate.
The experienced batsman said Port Elizabeth was the one single place he fell in love with cricket.