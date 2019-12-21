The SA Schools team named at the end of the Khaya Majola Cricket Week. Photo: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

CAPE TOWN – As a final curtain of a week filled with exciting talent and even more thrilling cricket on display, the 2019 South African Schools and Colts teams were announced at the Khaya Majola Cricket Week awards dinner on Friday. Luke Beaufort will captain the SA Schools team after being named as the week’s Player of the Year and Batsman of the Year following his 316 runs, including one century and two half-centuries to lead his Eastern Province side to victory in the main match against Western Province.

Another EP player in the SA Schools team is Nicholas Keevy, who finished second on the run-scorers list with 310 runs in six matches, including a high score of 102* that helped EP defeat Northerns to make the unofficial final on Day 4.

There are a host of South Africa under-19s players who have also been selected in the week’s team of the tournament, namely, Beaufort, Merrick Brett, Jack Lees, Levert Manje, Ruan Terblanche, Mondli Khumalo, Achille Cloete and Siya Plaatjie.

North West’s Odirile Modimokoane, who finished as the joint top wicket-taker with 14 scalps, has also been named as part of the SA Schools team.