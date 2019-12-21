CAPE TOWN – As a final curtain of a week filled with exciting talent and even more thrilling cricket on display, the 2019 South African Schools and Colts teams were announced at the Khaya Majola Cricket Week awards dinner on Friday.
Luke Beaufort will captain the SA Schools team after being named as the week’s Player of the Year and Batsman of the Year following his 316 runs, including one century and two half-centuries to lead his Eastern Province side to victory in the main match against Western Province.
Another EP player in the SA Schools team is Nicholas Keevy, who finished second on the run-scorers list with 310 runs in six matches, including a high score of 102* that helped EP defeat Northerns to make the unofficial final on Day 4.
There are a host of South Africa under-19s players who have also been selected in the week’s team of the tournament, namely, Beaufort, Merrick Brett, Jack Lees, Levert Manje, Ruan Terblanche, Mondli Khumalo, Achille Cloete and Siya Plaatjie.
North West’s Odirile Modimokoane, who finished as the joint top wicket-taker with 14 scalps, has also been named as part of the SA Schools team.
The biggest winner of the night goes to the Eastern Province and @greyhighsport wicket-keeper batsman, Luke Beaufort.
In the Colts XI, Western Province captain, Lehan Botha will skipper the side that features rising stars such as SA U19s all-rounder, Tiaan van Vuuren and Pheko Moletsane, while impressive performances for Northerns helped Jordan Hermann and Zeeshan Ismail also earn a selection.
The two sides will face off in a T20 clash on Saturday, 21 December at the Pietermaritzburg Oval at 10h00, as the culmination of what has been another memorable Khaya Majola Cricket Week in honour of the legendary provincial cricketer and administrator, Khaya Majola.
2019 SA Schools Team: Luke Beaufort (Capt.) (Eastern Province), Merrick Brett (Northerns), Achille Cloete (Boland), Nicholas Keevy (Eastern Province), Mondli Khumalo (KZN Inland), Jack Lees (Central Gauteng Lions), Levert Manje (Central Gauteng Lions), Odirile Modimokoane (North West), Francis Moran (KZN Coastal), Siya Plaatjie (Western Province), Ruan Terblanche (Boland), Nonelela Yikha (Border)
#ICYMI SA Schools and Colts Class of 2019 named at Khaya Majola Week awards gala