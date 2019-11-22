The Jozi Stars in a training session ahead of today MSL match in Paarl. Photo: @msljozistars on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Jacques Snyman’s outstanding form for Northern Cape in the CSA Provincial One-Day competition has earned him a call-up to the Jozi Stars for the remainder of Mzansi Super League. He takes the place of Gerald Coetzee who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after suffering a hamstring injury.

Northern Cape have won all four their matches to date and Snyman has proved himself to be both the leading batsman and the leading all-rounder in the one-day competition. He has scored 365 runs including two centuries and two half-centuries for an average of 182.5 with a strike-rate in excess of 132.

He is fifth on the bowling averages with eight wickets at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 3.88. He also has the fastest century, scored against KwaZulu-Natal (64 balls).

He follows in the footsteps of Marco Marais, one of the heroes of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants' win over the Cape Town Blitz on Wednesday night, in proving his worth at provincial level to earn an MSL contract.