CAPE TOWN – For a decade Dale Steyn was the most respected fast bowler in the world. He was the undisputed No 1 in his weight division.
The last couple of years though the lights have started to fade due to a few long term injuries, particularly that troublesome right shoulder.
It resulted in Steyn returning early from the World Cup this year without even playing a game before calling time on his illustrious Test career.
But instead of being fearful that Steyn was a spent force, the Cape Town Blitz retained the veteran for this year's MSL 2.0.
And how they have been repaid. The 36-year-old has turned back the clock during this tournament and was at his very best at a sun-lit Newlands on Sunday.