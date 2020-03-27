Trendy Piedt looking for USA spin off

CAPE TOWN – Dane Piedt has always been a trendsetter. Whether it’s a funky new hairstyle or some stylish shoes, Piedt has always been pushing the boundaries. The 30-year-old off-spinner, though, is now taking on entirely new challenge by heading off to the United States of America to further his cricket career. The USA Cricket Board launched a new tournament, the Minor Cricket League, in February which will comprise of 22 city-based teams, including sides from the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Seattle, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Michigan, Chicago/St Louis, Boston, New York/New Jersey, Morrisville, Washington, Atlanta and Florida. Piedt, who played his last of nine Tests for the Proteas just six months ago, will therefore end his decade-long association with the Cape Cobras too. Thank you for an incredible 10 years @CobrasCricket , it was something I’ll treasure for the rest of my life. Never easy leaving. But I have loved every second, trophies won and life long friendships made. #EkWilnCobraWees 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/mhgsZzW6is — Dane Piedt (@dane_piedt63) March 26, 2020

The deal was set up by former Proteas fast bowler Rusty Theron, who made his international debut for the US national team last year. “Basically, I am just happy to have received a deal like this. It’s more a life decision I am making for my wife and I. There are loads of benefits that can come from it,” Piedt told Independent Media.

“Rusty contacted me and the conversation just went on from there. He painted a good picture. So for the next three years I am excited for a new challenge and as everyone knows I’ve always swam up stream.”

The Cobras will have a new-look next season. Besides the departure of Piedt, they have already lost seamers Thando Ntini and Lizaad Williams (both Titans), Tladi Bokako (Lions) while Rory Kleinveldt (retired) and Vernon Philander (Kolpak) are also not available any longer.

The only confirmed arrival at Newlands for the 2020/21 season is promising young batsman Tony de Zorzi from the Titans, while the seam department could possibly be boosted with Calvin Savage and Corbin Bosch being linked to the Cobras.





Cape Times

