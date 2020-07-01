'Very exciting' to get live cricket back on Nelson Mandela Day - Faul

CAPE TOWN - The 3TCricket match, where three teams of eight will play in a single match for the Solidarity Cup, will be played on July 18 – Nelson Mandela International Day. This comes after return to practice and play approval was granted by the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Nathi Mthethwa, on Friday. The match details remain the same, with SuperSport Park hosting the event. The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport 2 (from 11am), with no changes to the team sheets.

The three teams competing for the Solidarity Cup are the Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock.

“It’s very exciting to get live cricket, featuring our top players, back on our TV screens again,” CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul said.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate day on which to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the coronavirus.

“It is still nearly three weeks away, so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly and to minimise the chance of injuries.





