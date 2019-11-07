DURBAN – As the Durban Heat prepare for the second edition of the Mzansi Super League, the side has announced wicketkeeper Dane Vilas will skipper the side for the five-week long tournament starting on Friday.
Vilas led the Jozi Stars to victory in the 2018 edition of the competition and was one of the first draft picks by the Heat. He spent two seasons at the Dolphins where he formed a crucial part of the leadership core.
This season he led Lancashire to promotion out of the second division of the County Championship and has been in fine form with both the bat and the gloves during the UK summer.
“For me it was an easy decision,” the 34-year-old said. “I have been captain quite a lot in the UK, here at home and then last year with the Jozi Stars in this competition so it was a straight-forward decision for me.
“You can’t turn a guy like Gary Kirsten down. It’s great to see that he and the management staff have faith in me to do it so I am honoured.”