'We have to regain the trust of the public,' says CSA's new CEO









Jacques Faul, interim CEO addresses media during the CSA Press Conference at the Inter-Continental Hotel at the OR Tambo Airport, Johannesburg on Saturday. Photo: BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Newly-appointed interim Cricket SA chief executive Jacques Faul has stressed that his biggest obligation is to regain the trust of the South African public and sponsors by "acting in an ethical manner". Faul, who is the chief executive of Northerns Cricket‚ joins CSA in the absence of suspended Thabang Moroe for a period of six months while investigations continue. Faul has previously been acting CSA chief executive back in 2011. "You cant blame the public for not trusting us. You have to act in an ethical manner. You have to put out fires. You have to solve the Saca issue. It sounds like we close to the Director of Cricket position. That's what you got to do. You have to also attract and retain sponsors. It is easy to say we going to do the right thing, but you actually need to do the right thing," Faul said on Saturday. Faul certainly has a tough task ahead of him with leading corporate Standard Bank issuing a statement that they will not renew their deal with Cricket SA once the current terms draws to a close.

Equally, the relationship with the South African Cricketers Association (Saca) is at an all-time low, but Faul is prepared to roll up his sleeves and do the dirty work.

"I have been around in 2011, but it is not something that works overnight. You need a structured plan. You almost have to dashboard your issues. You have to make sure the relationship with Saca and sponsors improves, that's when credibility comes back," he said.

"I haven't engaged with them. Corporate SA is a small world and they all talk to each other. I can understand why they didn't renew, but it is a responsiblity to engage with them. We have to listen to them and see how we can fix it."

Faul came into the position under similar trying circumstances in 2011 when he replaced Gerald Majola, but he believes the situations cannot be compared and does not want to look too far ahead.

"I think the challengers are different. I came in 2011 with a clear pathway. We had to implement the Nicholson report. This time there seems to be relationship problems, which we need to sort out. It is difficult to say which is more difficult, but they are different.

"I dont know (if he wants the job permanently) Remember the last time I resigned after four months, so hopefully this will go better. It is difficult circumstances, but I am thankful that I have David Richardson around to help. There are big challengers ahead, but I am looking forward to it."

CSA's new head was also adamant that the fortunes of the national team needs to improve, and hopefully the imminent appointment of former Proteas captain Graeme Smith as the Director of Cricket will assist this rehabilitation process.

"I am actually quite close to Graeme. That is something the public wants to see. That is what we need. We need a competitive Proteas team out on the field," he said.

