CAPE TOWN – Newly-appointed interim Cricket SA chief executive Jacques Faul has stressed that his biggest obligation is to regain the trust of the South African public and sponsors by "acting in an ethical manner".
Faul, who is the chief executive of Northerns Cricket‚ joins CSA in the absence of suspended Thabang Moroe for a period of six months while investigations continue.
Faul has previously been acting CSA chief executive back in 2011.
"You cant blame the public for not trusting us. You have to act in an ethical manner. You have to put out fires. You have to solve the Saca issue. It sounds like we close to the Director of Cricket position. That's what you got to do. You have to also attract and retain sponsors. It is easy to say we going to do the right thing, but you actually need to do the right thing," Faul said on Saturday.
Faul certainly has a tough task ahead of him with leading corporate Standard Bank issuing a statement that they will not renew their deal with Cricket SA once the current terms draws to a close.