Western Province announce senior provincial squad for new season

JOHANNESBURG – Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) on Friday announced the contracted players who will form part of their senior provincial squad for the 2020/2021 season.

In announcing the squad, Western Province men’s senior provincial coach Paul Adams said: “Firstly, I would like to pay tribute to three of Western Province stalwarts Qaasim Adams, Matthew Kleinveldt and Justin Dill for their commitment and outstanding performances for the province over the years. We wish them well on their journey and future endeavours.”

“Having lost three stalwarts, we have managed to put together a squad that has experience and youth who are aspiring to play at the highest level. With the addition of Brendon Louw into our squad, it will bring experience in the middle order and quality glove-work,” he added.

“Retaining talent within Western Province is important to our pipeline therefore we have rewarded the following young players who have come through the Provincial Schooling and Academy structure - Bonga Makaka, Lehan Botha and Jesse Christensen.”