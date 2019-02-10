The Proteas women's team were very successful against Sri Lanka in their T20 series. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Young wicket-keeping-batter Faye Tunnicliffe has big ambitions with the gloves as she continues deputising for the unavailable duo of Trisha Chetty and Lizelle Lee in the Proteas women’s upcoming ICC Women’s Championship One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom, starting on Monday. The 20-year old has bloomed in her role behind the stumps since making her international debut during last year’s T20 series against West Indies, which preceded the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 also in the Caribbean.

Tunnicliffe has gone on to appear in eight T20s for South Africa, including the recently concluded three-nil series whitewash over Sri Lanka.

Tunnicliffe, who represents Boland women, is determined to improve her wicket-keeping skills and someday be ranked among the best in the world.

She admits that the pressure she put on herself when she first took the gloves, coupled with comments from the international community played on her confidence when she first started her international career, but now, she has chosen to look at the pressure as a growth mechanism.

“It’s definitely a skill set that I have been focusing on a lot, especially since the West Indies,” she added. “Beforehand, coming into the team as a junior and playing such a big role as a wicket-keeper, there was a lot of pressure there. It’s something I take on the chin, in terms of the pressure and the comments from everyone.

“The last T20 series was definitely a lot better for me, just in terms of the confidence as well because I knew I had a couple of games behind me, so that helped a lot and as the series progressed. I feel like I’ve definitely improved, and I look forward to what the future has for me with the gloves.”

The right-handed batter confessed she was surprised at her initial call-up to the squad as a wicket-keeper in September last year following Chetty’s failure to return to full fitness after a lengthy injury.

Despite not regularly playing as a ‘keeper for her provincial side, Tunnecliffe’s domestic performances with the bat and her cameo in the role for the Women’s Emerging team earned her an opportunity into the national set-up, going on to play two matches at the World T20.

With Chetty and Lee still hard at work on returning to their respective full fitness, Tunnicliffe is set to make her debut in the 50-over format. The youngster reveals how she’s dealing with the test of replacing the vastly experienced pair, who have a combined 178 ODI caps between them.

“That’s probably the biggest thing for me, the pressure I put on myself because I compared myself a lot to them,” she explained. “Particularly Trisha (Chetty), who is a phenomenal ‘keeper regardless of her injury now.

"She’s always going to be one of the world’s best. It is a privilege to fill in that position because of the player she is. With the Lizelle (Lee) as well, I have learnt a lot from her which has really helped.

“I am just glad to be here and if something does go wrong with Trisha or Lizelle, then I’m glad they can fall back on me,” she said.

Tunnicliffe highlights Western Province coach, Ezra Poole and South African-born, former New Zealand wicket-keeper, Kruger van Wyk as key figures in shaping her glove work. Not forgetting the other side of her game, the Western Cape cricketer is keen to ensure her batting is up to scratch for international cricket.

“It’s definitely a skill set that at this level, I still need to work on because when it comes to pressure again, I think batting in the lower order and knowing what I can do, it is a lot of pressure I put on myself in terms of having to score runs.

"If it doesn’t come off, I am quite hard on myself. So it is, at international level, something I want to work on,” she said.

African News Agency (ANA)