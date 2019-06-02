India supporters run onto the field at Lord’s on June 25, 1983, after captain Kapil Dev had caught West Indies batsman Viv Richards to win the World Cup final by 43 runs. Photo: AP Photo

Due to its importance and significance, the Cricket World Cup brings out the best in players by firing them up to go all out and help their side win. World Cup games are not ordinary games! The following are five brilliant and memorable contributions over the years. 5. Canadian Davison plays epic innings against West Indies! (2003)

It is always heart-warming to see players from non-traditional cricketing nations play brilliantly against the so called big guns.

Not much was expected from the Canadians and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Davison though made the most of his time at the crease and reached his century from 67 balls which was then the fastest century in a World Cup.

Canada were eventually bowled out for 202 with Davison contributing 111. The West Indies eased to the target after just 20.3 overs.

4. Sir Viv Richards runs out three Australians (1975 final)

He may have only contributed 5 out of his teams total of 291 during the first World Cup final but Richards shone in the field as he ran out three Australian batsmen to help his side bowl out the Aussies for 274.

Sir Viv Richards won't be forgotten for his performance against Australia in 1975. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

3. Kapil Dev rescues India from humiliating defeat (1983)

Eventual 1983 World Champions India looked down and out when they were 17/5. Cricketing legend Kapil Dev however rescued his side with his class as he went on to hit 175* and help his side reach a solid total of 266/8.

In response Zimbabwe were bowled out for 235.

2. Herschelle Gibbs hits six sixes (2007)

Herschelle Gibbs became the first batsman in international cricket history when he smashed Daan van Bunge all over the park. Gibbs eventually made 72 from 40 balls and the South Africans finished with 353 in spite of their innings having been reduced to 40 overs due to rain.

Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit six sixes in one-day international cricket. Photo: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

1.Kevin O’ Brien of Ireland scores fastest World Cup century (2011)

After being set a target of 328 to win, Ireland looked down and out at 111/5 when O’ Brien came to the crease. He wrote his name in the history books by smashing a century from just 50 balls. To date this remains the fastest World Cup century but it will not be surprising if this record is broken in 2019.





