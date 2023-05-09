From the bench to poster boy, Quinton de Kock’s comeback has been spectacular

Gqeberha — After one incredible knock, Quinton de Kock has risen to poster boy as he wins the #NAYASHER of the week award for the boldness he displayed on Sunday. Most of the Indian Premier League owners were not so happy when they learnt that Proteas players were staying home in South Africa to take on the Netherlands, subsequently missing the first week of the biggest T20 competition in world cricket.

To everyone's surprise, when Proteas players arrived in India for the IPL, some of them were benched, regardless of the fine form they showed a week prior.

The biggest and most shocking omissions were that of Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, two of the most successful cricketers in the world. De Kock had to wait over a month to get an opportunity. KL Rahul, who was off-form throughout the eight matches he played, had to be injured for De Kock to get his first game of the season.

Nonetheless, the South African put on a show of note in his first dig of the season. De Kock’s explosive 70 runs off 41 was bold, exactly what the ‘Naya Sher’ song is about, an anthem featuring Virat Kohli for the sole purpose of inspiring the world to always take bold options in life. It is almost without doubt that De Kock will open the batting come Saturday when the Super Giants travel to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers.