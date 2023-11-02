Independent Online
Thursday, November 2, 2023

Hosts India humiliate Sri Lanka to maintain perfect record and reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka during their Cricket World Cup match

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka during their Cricket World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP

Published 1h ago

India hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday as the unbeaten tournament hosts reached the Cricket World Cup semi-finals with a crushing victory.

Sri Lanka collapsed to 55 all out inside 20 overs, having been set 358 to win.

Mohammed Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings featuring five ducks and a top score of just 14.

Both Sri Lanka openers fell for golden ducks as they slumped to 14-6.

Bumrah, with 1-8 in five overs, and Siraj (3-16 in seven) did the early damage before Shami took two wickets in two balls as Sri Lanka's rapid collapse continued.

India's winning-margin was their biggest success, by runs, in a World Cup game surpassing their 257-run defeat of non-Test nation Bermuda during the 2007 edition in the Caribbean.

Virat Kohli missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds but still made 88 in a total of 357-8

Opening batsman Shubman Gill top-scored with 92.

The pair were out in quick succession after they had shared a stand of 189 following the second-ball exit of India captain Rohit Sharma.

But Shreyas Iyer kept the runs coming with a blistering 82 off just 56 balls including six superbly struck sixes.

AFP

