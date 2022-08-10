ICC pays tribute to Rudi Koertzen

Johannesburg - The International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to former Emirates ICC Elite Panel Umpire Rudi Koertzen on Wednesday.
Koertzen (73), who officiated in 331 international matches in a career stretching from 1992 to 2010, died away in a car accident in South Africa on Tuesday.
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice remembered him as a highly professional umpire who was respected by colleagues and players alike.
“Rudi was among the best umpires of his generation and one players had utmost respect for. He officiated in international games for close to two decades and the ICC relied on him for some big matches during this period.
“Rudi was also very popular among his contemporaries and always willing to help. His contribution to cricket will be remembered for years to come. We send our condolences to his family and friends at his tragic death,” he said.
Koertzen, one of the original members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires when it was formed in 2002, is third in the list of Test umpires in terms of number of match appointments, having officiated in 108 matches. He is second in the list for ODIs with 209 matches and stood in 14 T20 Internationals.
Koertzen was the TV umpire for the finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups of 2003 and 2007 and an on-field umpire for the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy tournaments in 2004 and 2006. He was also the fourth umpire for the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2010 in Bridgetown.
Koertzen was the first umpire to stand in 200 ODIs and the second, after Steve Bucknor of the West Indies, to stand in 100 Tests.
IOL Sport