ICC pays tribute to Rudi Koertzen

Koertzen (73), who officiated in 331 international matches in a career stretching from 1992 to 2010, died away in a car accident in South Africa on Tuesday.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice remembered him as a highly professional umpire who was respected by colleagues and players alike.

“Rudi was among the best umpires of his generation and one players had utmost respect for. He officiated in international games for close to two decades and the ICC relied on him for some big matches during this period.

“Rudi was also very popular among his contemporaries and always willing to help. His contribution to cricket will be remembered for years to come. We send our condolences to his family and friends at his tragic death,” he said.