India's Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised after contracting coronavirus

MUMBAI – Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was admitted to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tendulkar, 47, who initially quarantined at home for six days, is one of the most high-profile cases of a new pandemic surge in India.

"As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised," the batting hero said on Twitter.

"I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone."

Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, is adored across India and many fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.