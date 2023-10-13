India’s Shubman Gill ‘99 percent’ ready for Pakistan clash

India's Shubman Gill is "99 percent available to play" against Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup blockbuster showdown after the opener recovered from dengue fever, captain Rohit Sharma said on Friday. Gill missed the team's opening two victories but is likely to take the field at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rohit did not reveal the team for the hotly-anticipated contest and when pressed about Gill's participation, the captain said, "we will see tomorrow". Gill, 24, had a practice session on Thursday after he flew into the western Indian city from Chennai where he had been hospitalised and missed India's win over Australia. The batsman picked up the dengue infection ahead of the tournament and did not travel with the team for the second match in New Delhi where India beat Afghanistan.

Ishan Kishan replaced Gill and filled the opening slot in both the matches, making nought and 47. Pakistan also come into the contest at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi Stadium, named for the Indian prime minister, with two wins from two games.