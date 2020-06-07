AB de Villiers is the greatest fielder of all time, says Jonty Rhodes

CAPE TOWN – AB de Villiers is the greatest fielder in the history of cricket, said former Proteas star Jonty Rhodes, who was also famous for his abilities in the field.

The 50-year-old Rhodes is widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders the game has ever seen for his exploits at backward point.

But Rhoded, who retired from the game 17 years ago, believes de Villiers has since surpassed him as the greatest ever.

“In an interview with Crickbuzz, Rhodes said: “He’s a wicketkeeper, he fields at slip, backward point, long on. The guy is the greatest of all time.

He continued: “He just moves so well and that’s key. Ben Stokes is the same. You’ve got a few incredible all-round fielders who weren’t really seen in my era. AB de Villiers’ movement and anticipation is amazing.