NEW DELHI - India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged the need to rethink the team's batting order after being steamrolled by Australia in Mumbai on Tuesday, but said there was no cause to panic after losing the first one-day international of a three-match series.
India were subjected to a 10-wicket thrashing for only the fifth time in their history after scoring a modest 255, a total overhauled by Australia in the 38th over.
India packed three openers in their playing XI in a bid to give more game-time to in-form players, rejigging the top order with Kohli dropping down to number four to accommodate KL Rahul at three, but the plan came unstuck against a fired-up Australian attack.
"Because of the way KL has been batting, we have tried to fit him in the batting line-up," Kohli told Star Sports about his batting position at the Wankhede Stadium.
"Having said that, I don't think it's quite gone our way whenever I've batted number four, so we'll probably have to rethink about that one."