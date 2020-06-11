Amir and Sohail withdraw as Pakistan prepare for England tour

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir and batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the England tour citing personal reasons after the country's cricket board on Thursday confirmed the national team will travel to play a bilateral series in August and September.

Amir, Pakistan's most successful bowler at the 50-overs World Cup in England last year, has withdrawn so he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while middle-order batsman Haris will miss the tour for family reasons.

Pakistan will bring a 28-man squad plus 14 player support personnel for three tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to announce the squad, while the series schedule will be announced in due course.