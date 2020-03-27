Anderson 'hungry' to keep playing for England

Seamer James Anderson says he is still hungry to play for England and has no intention of letting the coronavirus outbreak bring an end to his international career.

Anderson, test cricket's most prolific fast bowler with 584 wickets, has not played since January when he suffered a rib injury in South Africa.

England's two-match series in Sri Lanka was postponed earlier this month and the first test of the summer season against West Indies scheduled for June 4 is likely to be pushed back with all domestic action suspended until at least May 28.

"I'm still hungry to play, I've still got ambitions to play for England," Anderson, 37, told reporters. "So I think that's going to keep me driven at home trying to keep fit, so that whenever it is we play again I'm ready to go.

"Whether it's this summer or the winter my plan is to try and get back into that team."