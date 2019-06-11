The ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is delayed due to the rain. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

BRISTOL – Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of the World Cup group match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.

The umpires were due to hold a pitch inspection at the scheduled start time of 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT).

But, with the pitch and square covered and further rain falling, there was a chance the officials would wait until having another look at the condition of the ground.

Sri Lanka have already suffered one no result washout in Bristol, against Pakistan on Friday.

Meanwhile tournament organisers were, for the second day in a row, faced with the prospect of another incomplete match after rain forced South Africa and the West Indies to take a point each at Southampton on Monday.

