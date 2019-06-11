The ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is delayed due to the rain. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

BRISTOL – Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of the World Cup group match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday. The umpires were due to hold a pitch inspection at the scheduled start time of 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT).

But, with the pitch and square covered and further rain falling, there was a chance the officials would wait until having another look at the condition of the ground.

We've got good news and bad news 🙂 😞



The toss at Bristol has been delayed due to rain, but the covers are being peeled off, and an inspection is due at 10:30am.



Here's hoping the weather stays true! 🤞 #CWC19



Stay tuned for #BANvSL updates 👇 https://t.co/72NKcaGxQL pic.twitter.com/jMR0L4vgGv — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 11, 2019

Sri Lanka have already suffered one no result washout in Bristol, against Pakistan on Friday.

Meanwhile tournament organisers were, for the second day in a row, faced with the prospect of another incomplete match after rain forced South Africa and the West Indies to take a point each at Southampton on Monday.

The scheduled inspection has been postponed as the rain has unfortunately returned ☔ pic.twitter.com/s2wWcfekFB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 11, 2019

