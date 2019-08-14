While no play was possible on Wednesday, a dry spell in the weather saw England paceman Jofra Archer being handed his maiden Test cap. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – The first day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia was rained out at Lord’s on Wednesday without a ball being bowled. Play had finally looked set to get under way after a morning of wet weather, with the umpires calling for a 3.30pm local time start during a dry spell.

The sides briefly came out, and the England staff had time to present Jofra Archer with his debut Test cap.

But the rain began to fall again minutes later, before the captains came out for the coin toss.

The sides will now aim to start the match on Thursday, with an extra half-hour of play allowed on each of the remaining four days to make up for the day lost.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

🗣 @CJordan: “I know this is the pinnacle for you. One of the first things you said to me when you came over to England was you wanted to play Test cricket for England. That time has come.”



🧢 Watch the moment @JofraArcher received his first Test cap!#Ashes pic.twitter.com/LhNQMOIeIG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 14, 2019

Reuters