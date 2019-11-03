Rain put a halt to the first T20 International between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney. Photo: @cricketcomau on twitter

SYDNEY – Australia looked on course to chase down a small target in their first T20 International against Pakistan before the game was called off due to rain on Sunday. Put into bat, Pakistan were 88 for three wickets in the 13th over when rain interrupted play.

The match was subsequently reduced to 15-overs-a-side when the players returned and skipper Babar Azam made 59 not out to help Pakistan to a below-par 107-5.

Counterpart Aaron Finch gave Australia a flying start with 37 runs from 16 balls as the hosts cruised to 41 for no loss in 3.1 overs.

It was at that moment that rain returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground to dash Australia's hopes of going 1-0 up in the three-match series.