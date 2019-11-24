SYDNEY – Captain Tim Paine thinks Australia might have found a top order for the foreseeable future after putting together an innings of 580 with minimal contribution from Steve Smith in their victory over Pakistan in the first test on Sunday.
Smith was a colossus when Australia retained the Ashes in England earlier this year, scoring 774 runs at an average of 110 to mask some poor performances from some of his fellow batsmen.
While former captain Smith was his usual reliable presence in the slips in Brisbane, the top-ranked test batsman in the world managed just four runs from nine deliveries.
"There's no secret throughout the winter months we relied on Steve Smith a little bit too heavily," Paine said.
"We've got a pretty reasonable batting line up and it was just a question of putting it together in the middle and to score 580 is exactly what you want from your test batters on a good wicket."