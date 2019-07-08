Aaron Finch during a press conference at #CWC19. Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

EDGBASTON – Australia captain Aaron Finch is relishing a “blockbuster” Cricket World Cup semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday, but injury concerns threaten to derail the plans of the defending champions. Finch’s side slipped to a 10-run defeat to already-eliminated South Africa in their final round-robin fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday, a result that saw them knocked off top spot in the table.

It means they now face the host nation in the semi-finals, while India will take on a New Zealand side that has stumbled into the knockout stages with some indifferent performances.

Australia had already lost Shaun Marsh for the remainder of the World Cup prior and now look likely to be without another top-order batsman in Usman Khawaja after he suffered a hamstring injury while batting.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis needed treatment for a back issue and underwent scans yesterday, while fast bowler Mitchell Starc had an off-day with the ball and did not appear to be moving too freely either.

Aaron Finch during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Lord's, London. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Australia have called in wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as cover for their injured duo of Khawaja and Stoinis ahead of Thursday’s semi.

“It doesn’t look ideal for Usman,” captain Aaron Finch said after Saturday’s loss. There is no doubt that Australia would have preferred a semi-final against New Zealand, leaving title rivals England and India to battle it out for a final spot, but they must now take on the hosts at one of their favourite venues. “It’s going to be a blockbuster, it doesn’t get much bigger than Australia-England in a World Cup semi-final,” Finch said.

“Edgbaston is a beautiful ground to play at and the fans are always entertaining down there. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

Reuters