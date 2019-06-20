Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza in action against Australia on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

NOTTINGHAM – Bangladesh missed a chance to strike a blow against Australia when David Warner was dropped early in their World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Thursday. After the 10-over powerplay, reigning champions Australia were 53 without loss.

Australia captain Aaron Finch, who won the toss, was 24 not out and Warner unbeaten on 26.

But left-hander Warner had made just 10 when a slashing cut off Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza burst through the hands of Sabbir Rahman at backward point, with the fielder not appearing to see the ball properly against the backdrop of the crowd.

Warner later cashed in by hooking left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for six.

Finch, fresh from his 153 in an 87-run win over Sri Lanka, had previously launched Mashrafe - the only survivor on either side from Bangladesh's shock 2005 one-day international win over Australia in Cardiff -- for a huge six over cover.

Australia are currently third in the table, with four wins from five games.

Bangladesh, following their impressive seven-wicket win over the West Indies, are fifth.

The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin stage qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia's David Warner was dropped early on on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The teams are:

Australia:

David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)





Agence France-Presse (AFP)