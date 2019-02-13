Australia is batting first in the fifth ODI against India. Photo: EPA/David Mariuz

NEW DELHI – Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat in the winner-takes-all fifth one-day international against India in New Delhi on Wednesday. The tourists have made two changes with fit-again Marcus Stoinis and spinner Nathan Lyon replacing Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff.

“Looks like a pretty dry wicket, hopefully we can post a big score and defend it,” said Finch, whose team are on a roll after fighting back to square the five-match series at 2-2 after being 2-0 down.

“It's important to keep the momentum, whenever you get the opportunities with the bat, take it, and take the team across the line.”

Virat Kohli's India also made two changes from Sunday's defeat in what will be their last 50-over match before departing for the World Cup in England and Wales which begins on May 30.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and paceman Mohammed Shami replace KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal.

“This is more like a knock-out game. Everyone was pumped up during the warm-ups as well,” said Kohli.

"In terms of team composition, we know which way we are going for the World Cup. We are not invincible, and there will be sides that can beat us if they play better cricket on the day,” he said.

Marcus Stoinis is back in the Australia XI as they bat first in the final ODI in Delhi. India bring in Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.#INDvAUS LIVE ⬇️

https://t.co/wddooT6AeU pic.twitter.com/AVtRNuWNin — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2019

India:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia:

Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

Umpires: C.K. Nandan (IND), Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)