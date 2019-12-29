MELBOURNE – Under-fire New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his beaten Black Caps side need a fresh mindset and improvement "in all departments" to avoid being whitewashed by a confident Australia in Sydney after their Boxing Day thrashing.
New Zealand were crushed by 247 runs on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, their second successive capitulation after losing the opener in Perth by 296 runs.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell scored a defiant 121 as replacement for opener Jeet Raval at the MCG on Sunday and seamer Neil Wagner grabbed his 200th wicket in the match.
But those were small consolations in what was a largely woeful display by a side that could produce only 148 runs in reply to Australia's first innings 467.
"A couple of parts today were silver linings but at the same time there is a bit of work to be done and we need to get our heads around the challenge that is next in Sydney," Williamson told reporters, referring to the third test starting on Friday.