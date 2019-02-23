West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates taking the wicket of England's Adil Rashid during the second One Day International cricket match against England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Friday. Photo: Ricardo Mazalan/AP

BRIDGETOWN – West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell said his unique military-style salute to celebrate his five-wicket haul against England was a mark of respect for the army regiment in which he serves. The 29-year-old claimed 5-46 as West Indies won the second One Day International by 26 runs on Friday, with the left-arm seamer marking each breakthrough by marching down the pitch, standing to attention before snapping out a sharp salute to the side of his head with his right hand.

“It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force,” he told the BBC.

“I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army.”

Cottrell’s contribution was hailed by West Indies captain Jason Holder whose team are now 1-1 in the five-game series.

“Cottrell gave us that extra bit of variation with the ball. I love his energy. His is one for the future,” said Holder.

AFP