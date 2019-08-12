Former Proteas coach Gary Kirsten is set to guide a Welsh team in the new England competition. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

CARDIFF – South Africa’s Gary Kirsten has been appointed as the coach of the Cardiff-based team to participate in the first edition of England’s new competition, The Hundred, which gets underway next year. The Welsh team is expected to be known as the Western Fire.

Kirsten coached India to victory at the 2011 World Cup and also led South Africa to the number one ranking on the ICC men’s Test rankings.

He has coached in both the Indian Premier League (India) and Big Bash League (Australia), and last week he was named as the coach of the Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League.

“To be involved in English and Welsh cricket from a coaching perspective is something that I have never done,” said Kirsten. "It’s great to be given an opportunity and to come to Cardiff.

“This is a new format that I am sure will grow and grow. The real win is that it will grab the attention of families and expose the game of cricket to as many environments and communities as possible.”

African News Agency (ANA)