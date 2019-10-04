PORT ELIZABETH – Rivash Gobind on Friday stepped down as Warriors coach, in order to take up an international-level opportunity.
Gobind is to become part of the Afghanistan national cricket team’s management and coaching structure.
He will be leaving the Warriors before the end of October.
Gobind captained both KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa Under-19s, and is a certified level 3 coach. He was appointed assistant coach of the Warriors in August 2016, and coach from start of the 2017 season.
“I hope I have left them in a better space than when I started,” said Gobind, “There is no reason why the success of this team won’t continue.