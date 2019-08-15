Josh Hazlewood celebrates dismissing England captain Joe Root lbw for 14 on Thursday. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took two early wickets as England battled to 76/2 at lunch on the second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Thursday. The first day was washed out by rain, but the skies were clear on a blustery morning when Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat, looking for early wickets as the touring side bid to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Jason Roy lasted three balls, flashing wildly at his first before edging a lifting Hazlewood delivery to wicket-keeper Paine for nought.

Captain Joe Root survived a few testing overs and twice drove Pat Cummins sweetly to the extra cover boundary before, on 14, he was trapped lbw by Hazlewood with a delivery that jagged back and kept low.

Rory Burns, who made a patient century in the first Test at Edgbaston, dug in to play the anchor role again.

But he was given a life when he drove loosely at a wide ball from Peter Siddle, and Usman Khawaja spilled a sharp catch at gully.

Hazlewood, recalled to the side in place of James Pattinson, bowled two probing and accurate spells, conceding only 14 runs in 10 overs to lift Australia’s quest to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

Burns slog-swept spinner Nathan Lyon, who extracted a bit of turn, for four to bring up England’s 50.

The left-hander was 34 not out at the interval, with Joe Denly unbeaten on 27 after surviving a nervous start.

Reuters