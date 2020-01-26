Auckland: Indian skipper Virat Kohli in action during the first T20I of the five-game series between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: IANS/ICC

WELLINGTON – India's bowlers highlighted the balance of their side as they set up an easy seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. KL Rahul (57 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (44) then marshalled the run chase as they helped their side to reach 135-3 with 15 balls to spare, chasing New Zealand's 132-5.

The hosts had posted an impressive 203-5 in the first game on Friday but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that had slowed down considerably in the intervening 48 hours and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets with his left-arm spin and conceded just 18 runs from four overs.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert scored 33 not out, while Martin Guptill also scored 33 in their side's total.